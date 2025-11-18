Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $228.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.74.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

