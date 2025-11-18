Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Reduced by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $36,945,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,323,118 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,462. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE APH opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

