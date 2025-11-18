Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

