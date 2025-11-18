Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 512 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $229.94 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

