819 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,903,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $282.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $287.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

