Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in Progressive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.96.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,460. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,664.72. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.90 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.82.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

