Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

