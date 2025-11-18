Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 1653283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.48. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112,806.88% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 81993.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,914,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,118,076. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 99.4% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.5% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.