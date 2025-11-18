Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.09 and last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 108189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAY.A. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.33.

Stingray Group Trading Up 0.8%

Stingray Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.09. The firm has a market cap of C$950.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

