B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 8694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, Zacks Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

