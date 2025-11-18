BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $385.22 and last traded at $376.63, with a volume of 558449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $365.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.49 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $898,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.54, for a total transaction of $2,286,664.86. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,272 shares of company stock worth $24,934,995. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

