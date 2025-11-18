Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities raised DraftKings from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Westin Wendt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 295,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.