Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 191600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury General has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Mercury General Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Mercury General by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Articles

