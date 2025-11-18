Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 1377611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 4.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $612.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

