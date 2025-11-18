Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 1,170 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Generac by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Generac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Generac by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $140.38 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

