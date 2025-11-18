Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.81 and last traded at C$62.72, with a volume of 1228003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Great-West Lifeco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$62.11.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.15.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of C$18.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Great-West Lifeco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

