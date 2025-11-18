Murray International (LON:MYI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315.50 and last traded at GBX 314, with a volume of 573374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79.
Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported GBX 7.57 EPS for the quarter. Murray International had a net margin of 90.03% and a return on equity of 10.98%.
About Murray International
A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income
