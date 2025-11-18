KBC Group NV Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,998 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14,575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,119,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after buying an additional 3,097,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,490 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 568.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 149.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,631,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,777 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,475.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,328,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.