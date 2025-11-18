SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,783.5% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000.

SPTI opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

