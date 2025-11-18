Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $145,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after acquiring an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after purchasing an additional 719,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $200.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day moving average is $181.78. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

