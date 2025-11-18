PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

