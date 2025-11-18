PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.6%

GBTC opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

