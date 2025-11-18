PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $69.19 and a one year high of $85.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.