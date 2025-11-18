KBC Group NV Sells 3,175 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in APi Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,556,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $947,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APG opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 1.63. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $12,270,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,583,631.10. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,910,000 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

