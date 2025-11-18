Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,905,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,360,000 after buying an additional 1,049,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,457,000 after buying an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after buying an additional 326,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Sr. Waun sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $188,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,195.10. This represents a 61.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $731,278.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,101.07. The trade was a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

