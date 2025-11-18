Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $44,069.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,641 shares in the company, valued at $437,211.28. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $14,224,796.46. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OLLI opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The business had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $156.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

