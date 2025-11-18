Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 296,320 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,320 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of PDD worth $144,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price target on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.82.

PDD stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

