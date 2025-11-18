Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 2,276 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 17.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1,096.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

In other news, President Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the purchase, the president owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,100. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

