Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.91% of Newell Brands worth $111,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.