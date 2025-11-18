Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 277.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson raised Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $58,884.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 187,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,588,851.98. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 36,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $2,825,459.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,071,749 shares in the company, valued at $83,660,726.94. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,891 over the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

