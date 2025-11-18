Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,735,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,001,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,232,000 after purchasing an additional 73,017 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,503,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 399,029 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 781,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,071,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 767,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

