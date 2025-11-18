Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

