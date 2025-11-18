Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

IUSV opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $102.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

