Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 333 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 52.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,816. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.