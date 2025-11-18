Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 688 Shares of Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2,158.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Popular by 112.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Popular by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.The company had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Get Our Latest Report on BPOP

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.