Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,054 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 263.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

