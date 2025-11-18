Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $142.57 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452,733 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.58% of Cenovus Energy worth $142,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.60.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

