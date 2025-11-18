Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,943 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Cloudflare worth $129,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.7%

Cloudflare stock opened at $202.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of -676.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $7,922,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares in the company, valued at $36,129,520.88. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 600,676 shares of company stock valued at $125,837,403 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

