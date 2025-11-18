Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,786 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March $UMAR

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 214.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 99.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 14.1% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of UMAR opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

