Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,786 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March $UMAR

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2025

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMARFree Report) by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 214.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 99.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 14.1% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of UMAR opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March (BATS:UMAR)

