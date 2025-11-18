Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 322,167 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $131,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

