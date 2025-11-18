AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $229,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,862.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,003.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,892.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,036.40 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,551.56.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

