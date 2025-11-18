KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 109.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $3,084,879.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,777,675.61. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $355,031.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,893,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,011,669.15. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $145.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $193.50.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

