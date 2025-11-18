Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,557,974.02. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,606,129.46. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,742 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $216.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.41, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

