Analyzing RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Marathon Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Marathon Petroleum pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RGC Resources pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and RGC Resources has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. RGC Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum 2.13% 9.76% 2.86% RGC Resources 14.48% 12.01% 4.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

76.8% of Marathon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of RGC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marathon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of RGC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Marathon Petroleum has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and RGC Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum $140.41 billion 0.42 $3.45 billion $9.38 20.91 RGC Resources $94.12 million 2.32 $11.76 million $1.31 16.17

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than RGC Resources. RGC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marathon Petroleum and RGC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum 0 9 8 0 2.47 RGC Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $202.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats RGC Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures propane and petrochemicals. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers in the United States and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets, as well as through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. Marathon Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.