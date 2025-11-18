Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Weiss Ratings downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 105.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

