TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 569.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TKO Group by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after acquiring an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $82,056,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $1,774,627.17. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,557 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,723 over the last three months. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TKO opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.93 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.09.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.48%.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.