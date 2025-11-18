Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 200.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19,615.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of RHP opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 121.69%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,993 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 888,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

