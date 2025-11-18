KBC Group NV Sells 1,220 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 126.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

