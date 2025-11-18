Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma Buys 22,900 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,447,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,797.18. This represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $530,990.46.

On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,314.41.

On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.

On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $691,440.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,046,040.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,303,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 131,818 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 625,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 897.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

