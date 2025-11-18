Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma Buys 22,900 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,447,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,797.18. This represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $530,990.46.
- On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,314.41.
- On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $691,440.00.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,046,040.00.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 5.3%
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
