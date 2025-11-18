Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $72,277.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,739.60. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $951,549.12.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Rebecca Clary sold 56 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,435.04.

On Thursday, November 6th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,572 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $220,873.32.

On Thursday, October 16th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,333 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $192,515.19.

On Thursday, September 25th, Rebecca Clary sold 2,100 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $73,521.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $159,430.25.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -131.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $65.52.

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Globalstar by 610.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 100.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Globalstar by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

